Tesla opens ‘full self-driving’ beta software to more customers

Tesla has now extended the beta of its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) program to reach more Tesla drivers via the “Request” button, despite the head of the National Evaporation Safety Board expressing serious concerns about their safety last week. has provided. Tesla’s dashboard screen. However, before a driver gains access to the software, Tesla will determine its “Safety Score,” which is five estimates of “the likelihood of a collision in the future of your driving,” according to a page on Tesla’s website. criteria will be used.

The scores are tabulated using data collected by sensors on the driver’s Tesla, and considers examples of forward collision warnings, hard braking, aggressive turns, unsafe follows and forced Autopilot disengagement per 1,000 miles. Is. According to the Safety Score guide, Tesla’s Autopilot feature turns off after giving three visual and audio warnings “when your Tesla vehicle has determined that you have taken your hands off the steering wheel and become inattentive.”

Teslas with FSDs Aren’t Fully Autonomous

The guide doesn’t indicate what Tesla considers an acceptable safety score to reach the FSD, but says most drivers will have a score of 80 out of a possible 100. FSD beta software doesn’t make Tesla fully autonomous; The driver must control the vehicle at all times.

Tesla is opening up access to the FSD beta early a year after opening a limited beta of the software with a select group of customers. It opened a monthly subscription package for FSD in July for $199 per month, or $99 per month for Tesla owners who purchased the discontinued Enhanced Autopilot package since then. Before that time, FSD packages were sold for a one-time fee of $10,000. According to the terms of Tesla’s website, Tesla owners can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said last week that Tesla should address “basic safety issues” before expanding FSD, calling the company’s use of the term full self-driving “misleading and irresponsible”. . Homendy said Tesla “clearly misled many people to misuse and abuse the technology.” The NTSB can investigate and make recommendations, but it has no enforcement authority.

On Saturday, when a popular Tesla blog tweeted an editorial asking whether the company had a “reasonable chance” following Homendy’s comments, Musk responded. Tweet which contained a link to an editable version of Homendy’s Wikipedia page (which as of this writing contains a paragraph titled “Tesla Criticism” that links to news stories about his recent comments). Musk did not comment further on Twitter.

A request for comment was not immediately returned to Tesla’s media email on Sunday morning; The company disbanded its press office and rarely answered questions from the media. NTSB also did not respond to a request for comment.