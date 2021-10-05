Tesla ordered to pay $137 million to ex-worker over racism and hostile workplace

A jury in California has ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages to a black former elevator operator after he experienced a hostile work environment, including racial harassment and discrimination, at the company’s Fremont plant.

Owen Diaz worked at the plant as a contractor between June 2015 and May 2016, reports CNBC And Washington Post. Diaz told the court that “daily racist adjectives” were used at the plant, including the n-word; that racist graffiti and cartoons appeared in their workspaces and toilets; And he was told by the allies to “go back to Africa”. Supervisors failed to intervene consistently with these issues, Diaz said, and the stress of the situation caused her to lose weight and “sleepless nights.” as reported by bloomberg news, he told the jury: “Some days I used to just sit on my stairs and cry.”

“I believe this is the biggest judgment in individual race discrimination in terms of employment”

The decision is unusual for several reasons. First, because of the damages awarded by the judge ($130 million in punitive damages and $6.9 million for emotional distress). David Oppenheimer, a clinical professor of law at Berkeley Law, said, “I believe this is the single largest ruling of individual race discrimination in terms of employment.” bloomberg. And second, because the matter took place in an open court. Like many Silicon Valley companies, Tesla often forces workers to agree to mandatory arbitration to resolve workplace disputes, meaning they cannot sue the company directly.

Activist Tesla shareholders have complained about the company’s use of arbitration for years, saying it stifles matters like this. “The use of mandatory arbitration provisions limits employees’ remedies for wrongdoing, prevents employees from suing in court when discrimination and harassment occur, and may keep the underlying facts, misconduct or results of the case secret and as such.” Prevents employees from learning and acting on shared concerns, said Nia Impact Capital, a group in a recent shareholder resolution.

Despite this, Tesla has faced multiple allegations of racial discrimination and harassment at its Fremont plant. Tesla reportedly paid $1 million to another former employee, Melvin Berry, who said he was called the n-word by a supervisor, and the company is currently taking a class-busting campaign alleging racism at the same facility. Action faces trial.

In response to the verdict in Diaz’s case this week, Tesla’s vice president of people, Valerie Kepers Workman, sent an email to employees, which was later published as a blog post. In it, Workman says that when Diaz complained about harassment “Tesla stepped in and made sure that responsive and timely action was taken,” but acknowledges that several incidents occurred, and notes that “[t]That 2015 and 2016 Teslas (when Mr. Diaz worked at the Fremont factory) are not the same as today’s Teslas.” Workman did not say whether Tesla plans to appeal the decision.