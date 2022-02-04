Tesla plans to enter India suffered a setback government rejected the demand for tax exemption

Tesla has registered its office in Panvel, Mumbai. The company was planning to launch its Model 3 electric car in India. At the same time, the company was planning to launch another electric car in India after this electric car.

Tesla’s planning for India entry has suffered a setback. The government has rejected Tesla’s demand for exemption from import tax. Let us tell you that in the past, Tesla owner Elon Musk had asked a user on Twitter, when will Tesla be launched in India. In response to which Elon Musk had said that Tesla will enter India only after the decision on import tax is taken. On the other hand, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has already made it clear that if Tesla wants tax exemption, then first it will have to set up a Tesla manufacturing plant in India. Let’s know about this whole matter…

The government gave this answer on the demand of Tesla – The government has turned down their demand saying that India already has a policy for this. Under this policy, auto companies have been allowed to import and assemble partially built vehicles in India at low import duty.

Vivek Johri, chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, said, “We have considered whether there is a need for any change in duty. We found that some domestic production is happening and some investment has come on the existing tariff structure. So it is clear that duty is not a hindrance.”

There is so much exemption on tax in the country – If an automobile company imports and sells its car, then it attracts 100% import duty. On the other hand, a company that imports parts and assembles it in the country has to pay only 15-30 per cent import duty.

Also read: After Telangana, Bengal, Maharashtra, Elon Musk of Tesla invited Sidhu from Punjab, said – Ludhiana will become the hub of EV

Tesla is planning to launch Model 3 – Tesla has registered its office in Panvel, Mumbai. The company was planning to launch its Model 3 electric car in India. At the same time, the company was planning to launch another electric car in India after this electric car.