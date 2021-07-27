Tesla reports a big jump in profit.



Last month he said on Twitter that the “afraid to miss” of parts forced automakers to order more components than they needed, which is comparable to the hoarding of toilet paper by many Americans in the early months of last year’s pandemic.

The earnings report comes as Tesla tries to set the stage for a new phase of growth. It is building new factories in Austin, Texas and near Berlin, and is preparing to sell the Cybertruck, an angular pickup truck aimed at buyers of luxury cars. He is also trying to complete the development of a long delayed semi-truck. Mr. Musk had already predicted that it would be in production by 2019.

In its statement, Tesla said it plans to start manufacturing the Model Y, its most popular vehicle, in Austin and Berlin by the end of the year, but said production of the semi-truck would be delayed until 2022 due to limited battery supply. . He said the Cybertruck will go into production in Austin after the Model Y, but didn’t say when that would happen.

Tesla said its $ 16 billion cash flow was enough to fund its plans. The company said it still believes sales will increase by 50% per year on average over the next several years.

The company also faces increasing competition from established and start-up automakers who introduce electric cars. This year, Ford began selling the Mustang Mach E, an electric sport utility vehicle that sold well and took market share from Tesla. Volkswagen has started selling an ID.4, another Rivian SUV, a start-up that has received billions of dollars in support from Ford, Amazon and other investors, is expected to start delivering an electric pickup and an SUV in September.

On Monday, another start-up, Lucid Motors, became a publicly traded company by completing a merger with an ad hoc acquisition company. Its stock closed up about 6% on Monday.

Lucid is run by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson. The company takes a similar approach to Tesla’s by first selling an expensive luxury sedan and then offering more affordable models. Mr Rawlinson said Lucid has made technological advancements that will allow his car, the Lucid Air, to travel about 500 miles on a full charge, about 100 miles more than the Tesla Model S.