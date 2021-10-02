Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries amid chip shortages

Even as more established automakers reported slower sales due to lack of supply, Tesla said on Saturday that it achieved healthy growth in worldwide deliveries of its electric cars in the third quarter.

The company said it delivered 241,300 vehicles in a three-month period, its biggest ever quarter. This was 20 per cent higher than the second quarter and 73 per cent higher than the third quarter total of last year.

Tesla doesn’t break down its deliveries by country. Much of its recent growth has been driven by sales in Europe and China.

On Friday, major automakers including General Motors and Toyota said they suffered a recent decline in US sales due to worldwide shortages of semiconductors as pandemic disruptions led to factory closures and cargo bottlenecks. Is.