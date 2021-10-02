Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries amid chip shortages
Even as more established automakers reported slower sales due to lack of supply, Tesla said on Saturday that it achieved healthy growth in worldwide deliveries of its electric cars in the third quarter.
The company said it delivered 241,300 vehicles in a three-month period, its biggest ever quarter. This was 20 per cent higher than the second quarter and 73 per cent higher than the third quarter total of last year.
Tesla doesn’t break down its deliveries by country. Much of its recent growth has been driven by sales in Europe and China.
On Friday, major automakers including General Motors and Toyota said they suffered a recent decline in US sales due to worldwide shortages of semiconductors as pandemic disruptions led to factory closures and cargo bottlenecks. Is.
In its brief announcement on Saturday, Tesla indicated that it was not relieved of those troubles. “We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges,” the company said.
When the company announced its second-quarter earnings in July, its chief executive officer, Elon Musk, said it made up for the shortfall by switching to chips that were more readily available and new ones to be embedded in chips. Were writing instructions – known as firmware. But he also said that Tesla had to idle some production due to a lack of parts.
Tesla said the third-quarter distribution figures, its best proxy for sales, were a preliminary calculation that “should be viewed as a bit conservative.”
The company said it produced 237,823 vehicles in the quarter, of which 228,882 were either the Model 3 or its roomy version, the Model Y. It made 8,941 Model S luxury sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles among its most profitable vehicles. A little more than half the total in the year-ago period.
Production of the Model S and Model X was halted sometime this year while Tesla prepared its plant in Fremont, Calif., to produce the updated version.
Although sold by more established companies, Tesla is the most valuable automaker in the world, with a market capitalization of over $770 billion. But it is facing new competition as electric vehicles move from one mainstream to another.
Rivian, a US electric truck maker with investments of more than $10 billion from Amazon, Ford Motor and several Wall Street firms, filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday ahead of an initial public offering.
And Lucid Motors, headed by Peter Rawlinson, a former Tesla executive, has said it will soon start delivering a luxury sedan capable of traveling up to 520 miles on a single charge of its battery pack, the longest The distance is about 100 miles from Tesla. Ideal.
