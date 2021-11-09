Tesla Shares Drop Another 12%, Have Shed $200B in Value Since Musk’s Tweet
Shares of Tesla fell sharply for the second day in a row, falling 12 percent on Tuesday, with the company’s founder Elon Musk suggesting on Twitter that he sell his 10 percent stake in Tesla.
Tuesday’s loss brought the stock down more than 16 percent this week, almost wiping out a series of gains seen in two weeks after Tesla’s market value crossed $ 1 trillion for the first time. Since closing on Friday, Tesla has slashed market valuations by about $ 200 billion, although it remained above the 1 trillion mark at the close of trading on Tuesday.
Saturday Mr. Musk Posted Asked by Twitter if it should sell some of Tesla’s shares, a poll said “the results of this poll will be complied with, it will go any way.” About 58 percent of respondents voted for him to sell the shares.
Mr Musk owns 17 per cent of Tesla’s stock, valued at about $ 200 billion at the time he tweeted the survey. His weekend tweets promised to sell about $ 20 billion worth of stock.
Regardless of the Twitter poll, Mr Musk will soon need to sell a large chunk of his shares, Stephen Gandell reported for the New York Times Dealbook. Because Mr. Musk has about 23 million stock options that are vested and will expire in August 2022.
Most stock grants allow officials to avoid paying taxes for years, and perhaps permanently, until they sell the shares they received from converting options. But Mr. The structure of Musk’s options means they may not be fully eligible for preferential tax treatment and may incur more than $ 10 billion in tax arrears.
Separately, on Monday, Mr Musk’s brother, Kimble Musk, revealed in a regulatory filing that he had sold about $ 109 million worth of shares in Tesla on Friday.
Here is what else is happening in the market:
-
The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, its first daily decline in eight consecutive days.
-
As oil prices rose, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7 percent to $ 84.15 a barrel.
-
Yields on government bonds declined, while those on 10-year Treasury notes fell five basis points to 1.46 percent.
#Tesla #Shares #Drop #Shed #200B #Musks #Tweet
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.