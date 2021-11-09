Tesla Shares Drop Another 12%, Have Shed $200B in Value Since Musk’s Tweet

Shares of Tesla fell sharply for the second day in a row, falling 12 percent on Tuesday, with the company’s founder Elon Musk suggesting on Twitter that he sell his 10 percent stake in Tesla.

Tuesday’s loss brought the stock down more than 16 percent this week, almost wiping out a series of gains seen in two weeks after Tesla’s market value crossed $ 1 trillion for the first time. Since closing on Friday, Tesla has slashed market valuations by about $ 200 billion, although it remained above the 1 trillion mark at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Saturday Mr. Musk Posted Asked by Twitter if it should sell some of Tesla’s shares, a poll said “the results of this poll will be complied with, it will go any way.” About 58 percent of respondents voted for him to sell the shares.

Mr Musk owns 17 per cent of Tesla’s stock, valued at about $ 200 billion at the time he tweeted the survey. His weekend tweets promised to sell about $ 20 billion worth of stock.