Tesla sold 241,300 cars in the third quarter while other automakers saw big declines

Tesla has reversed a broader trend of declining sales due to global chip shortages in the third quarter this year, as it sold 241,300 cars — a total of 102,000 more vehicles than in the same quarter last year. This is the most Tesla has ever sold in a quarter (and for some added perspective, the company sold 367,500 in 2019).

Despite the fact that the major automakers saw a steep decline in the last quarter, the company has once again managed to deliver more vehicles. General Motors, America’s largest automaker, said Friday morning that it sold only 446,997 vehicles in the third quarter – 33 percent less than the same period last year.

Tesla has avoided similar problems partly because it is sourcing different semiconductors and rewriting software on the fly to make those chips work in place of what is not currently available. In addition, the company continues to see strong sales in China, where it began manufacturing and selling vehicles in early 2020. Model Y SUVs have become a popular choice in the United States as well, and Tesla has started selling them in Europe as well.

Even more production is set to go online in the coming months, as Tesla builds up a large portion of its factory in Austin, Texas, and some final approvals to finally begin operating its new plant outside Berlin, Germany. making it through. . Despite delays in some products such as the Cybertruck and the second generation Roadster.