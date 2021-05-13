Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin as payment for its cars.

Three months after Tesla mentioned it will start accepting the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as payment, the electrical carmaker has abruptly reversed course.

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief govt, mentioned Tesla had suspended accepting Bitcoin due to concern in regards to the power consumed by computer systems crunching the calculations that underpin the forex.

“Cryptocurrency is a good suggestion on many ranges and we consider it has a promising future, however this can not come at an important price to the setting,” Mr. Musk wrote. “We’re involved about quickly rising use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, particularly coal, which has the worst emissions of any gas.”

Earlier this yr, Tesla introduced that it had bought $1.5 billion price of Bitcoin and Mr. Musk trumpeted the corporate’s plan to just accept the forex. Tesla later offered about $300 million of its Bitcoin holdings, proceeds that padded its backside line within the first quarter.