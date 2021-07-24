Testing Britney Spears: Restoring Rights Can Be Rare and Difficult

Assessments can span several days. They vary considerably in depth and duration.

Eric Freitag, who does neuropsychological assessments in the Bay Area, said he prefers to interview people at home where they are often more comfortable and where he can assess the environment. He asks questions about financial literacy: paying bills, medicare, even calculating change.

Safety assessment is essential. Dr Freitag will ask what the person would do if a fire broke out. “I would call my daughter,” replied one of his subjects.

Who chooses the evaluator?

Ms. Spears has not been able to choose her appraisers in the past because the restaurateur has the power to make those decisions. However, if it decides to dissolve the tutorship, it can select the assessor to help it put together its case. If the curator, his father, opposes his request and opposes his selection, he could nominate a candidate to carry out a further assessment. Ms Spears would likely take both tabs as the costs of guardianship.

To avoid a bitter expert battle and the appearance that an assessor hired by either side would be inherently biased – as well as the strain of two assessments on Ms Spears – the judge could try to bring both parties to agree on an independent tribunal appointed by the tribunal. doctor.

What impact does a mental health diagnosis have on an assessment?

Many states explicitly say that a diagnosis of a serious mental health disorder is not, in and of itself, evidence that a person should remain in guardianship.

Stuart Zimring, a Los Angeles County attorney specializing in elder law and special needs trusts, noted that he previously represented a doctor with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was under guardianship. The doctor’s rights were finally restored after he proved he was attending counseling sessions and taking medication.

“It was a joyful day when the guardianship ended,” Mr. Zimring said. “He started practicing medicine again, under supervision. “