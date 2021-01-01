tet 2021: KTET 2021 Result: Teacher Eligibility Test Karnataka Result declared, valid for 7 years TET Certificate – ktet 2021 Result declared, Eligible Candidates can apply for Teacher Job

Highlights Karnataka TET 2021 results announced.

The TET certificate will be valid for 07 years.

The KTET 2021 exam was held on 22nd August.

The KTET 2021 exam was held on 22nd August. Karnataka TET 2021 results announced. Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2021) Candidates appearing for government school jobs can now check their marks on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in of the Public Information Department of the Government of Karnataka.



Will be able to apply for a job as a teacher in a government school

The Karnataka TET 2021 examination was conducted on August 22 at various examination centers in the state for the recruitment of teachers teaching classes 1 to 8 in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. In which papers 1 and 2 were taken. Paper-1 students can apply for teaching classes 1 to 5 in government schools, while Paper-2 was recruited to teach teachers teaching classes 6 to 8.

How many marks are required to pass

Candidates who get 60% or more marks in KTET exam will be considered eligible for TET. Karnataka TET Certificate will be considered valid for 7 years from the date of TET examination as per NCTE guidelines. How to check the result of KTET 2021 can be seen below-

Karnataka TET Result 2021: Learn how to do it

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘KARTET Result 2021’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your application number and date of birth here.

Step 4: Your result will open on the screen, check it.

Step 5: Download the KTET results and take a printout for further reference.

This was the schedule of Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test

The recruitment process for the TET exam started on 7th July 2021. The application process ended on July 20, 2021. The Karnataka TET Final Answer Key was issued on 8th September 2021 before the final results were declared. Candidates had until August 31, 2021 to raise objections.

Check out the KTET 2021 results here

Official website