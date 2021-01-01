tet 2021: Tripura tet 2021 Admission: Tripura tet New exam date announced, will come on this day – Tripura tet 2021 Admission and new exam dates Notice on trb.tripura.gov.in

Tripura TET 2021 Admission Card and New Exam Dates: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) Department of Education, Government of Tripura has released the new schedule of Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (Tripura TET 2021). As per the notice published on the official website, the Tripura TET 2021 exam has been extended from the last date. Candidates who had applied for Tripura TET 2021 exam can check the new schedule on the official website trb.tripura.gov.in.



Paper-1 of Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 will be held on 26th September 2021 (Sunday). Paper-2 will be held on 03 October 2021 (Sunday). The exam will be of 2.30 hours, starting at 12.30 pm and ending at 2.30 pm. According to the notice, candidates must reach the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination, no candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 11.30 am.

Earlier, both the papers of Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (T-TET 2021) were to be held in September. The first paper was to be held on 19th September and the second paper on 26th September.

As per the instructions, Tripura TET 2021 tickets can be downloaded from 7 to 16 September 2021. Candidates can download their tickets by visiting trb.tripura.gov.in by entering their registration number and password. When downloading their tickets, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the tickets. If they find any discrepancies in the information, they will have to contact TRBT by September 20, 2021.

Eligibility Test for Recruitment of Teachers for Class I to VIII

Tripura TET is taken for recruitment of teachers teaching classes 1 to 8. TRPT conducts Tripura TET Paper-1 examination which candidates are keen to teach to students of class I to V. Similarly, Tripura TET Paper-2 is conducted for candidates wishing to teach students in classes 6 to 8.

