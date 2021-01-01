tet 2021: UTET 2021: How to apply for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, see exam date, sample and fee – How to fill utet 2021 application for primary and junior level, check details

Highlights Uttarakhand TET 2021 registration started.

Apply online by September 30, learn how.

The exam will take place on November 26, see sample.

TET 2021 Notification, UTET 2021 Application Form: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has started the application process for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UTET 2021). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the board at ukutet.com. The last date to apply online for Uttarakhand TET 2021 is September 30, 2021.



If you also want to be a teacher and have the required qualifications, it is very important to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2021). The board will conduct the UTET exam on November 26, 2021. Eligible candidates have to apply online to sit for this exam. You can get information about eligibility, exam sample fee and how to apply.

Who can give UTET 2021? (Eligibility criteria)

For class I to V, i.e. at primary level: Must have passed 04 years of elementary education course i.e. BEBEd, D.El.Ed or D.Ed with Intermediate from a recognized board.

For class 6th to 8th i.e. for higher level: Degree in elementary education and two year diploma (BTC or D.El.Ed). Or pass BA with BEd, LT or Shiksha Shastri exam. Or higher education with a 04 year elementary education course (B.El.Ed) in pedagogy. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Exam sample

UTET (utet 2021) Papers 1 and 2 are held in different shifts on the same day. Paper-1 is taken for class 5th to 5th and paper-1 is taken for class 6th to 8th. A total of 150 multiple choice questions are asked in the two and a half hour exam. Each question will have a symbol. Examination centers in 29 cities in 13 districts will be set up for the written test. The UTET Admission Card will be uploaded on the official website of the Board.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand TET on Ukutet.com. Click on the registration link on the main page and log in with the required details. Upload scanned copy of relevant documents and passport size photograph. Pay the fee and click submit. Candidates can keep a hard copy of the receipt with them.

Application fee

The examination fee is Rs.600 for one paper in General and OBC category and Rs.1000 for both the examinations. For SC, ST and EWS category, the fee for one exam is Rs 300 and the application fee for both exams is Rs 500.

UTET 2021 Registration Link

See instructions here

Official website