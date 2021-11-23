TET Admission: TET Admission 2021: UTET Exam will be held on 26th November, here is the Admission Ticket Download Link and Exam Sample – utet Admission is issued on sarkari result ukutet.com, check utet sample

Highlights Uttarakhand TET 2021 Admission Card Issued.

The exam will be held on November 26.

Here’s how to download a ticket.

UTET Admission Card 2021: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has issued admission card for Uttarakhand TET 2021. Candidates who had applied for the UTET 2021 exam can now check and download their hall tickets (UTET Admission Letter 2021) by visiting the official website of Uttarakhand Board on ukutet.com. Uttarakhand TET exam will be held on 26th November 2021 in two shifts. Below is the important information related to the process of downloading the admission card and the exam.



The UTET exam will be held on November 26, 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second shift from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Candidates can download their Admission Card (Uttarakhand TET 2021 Admission Card) by entering their login credentials on the portal. The admission card will contain all the details related to the exam such as time, place, guidelines etc.

Also read:UGC NET Admission Card 2021: Admission tickets have been issued for the exams to be held on November 24, 25 and 26, this is the link

How to download UTET 2021 Admission Card: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board (UBSE) at ukutet.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UTET 2021 Admit Card’.

Step 3: Login by entering your registration number and password and captcha.

Step 4: Your UTET 2021 Admission Card will open on your screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the ticket, download and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Sample of UTET exam

The UTET exam is conducted in two parts, Paper I for primary level and Paper II for upper primary level. Questions are asked from Mathematics, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language (English and Hindi), Science, Social Studies and Environmental Studies. A total of 150 objective questions of 150 marks are asked in UTET exam. The maximum duration of writing UTET exam is 2 hours 30 minutes.

Also read: Rajasthan Home Guard Constable Jobs 2021: Government Jobs 8th Pass, Total 141 Posts

Uttarakhand TET Admission Card 2021 Download Link

Admission Notice