TET Admit Card 2021: Admit Card for Teacher Eligibility Test released at the official website. Download with these steps

TET Admit Card 2021: Candidates who are successful in the Teacher Eligibility Test will be considered eligible for recruitment to the post of teacher in the schools of the state.

TET Admit Card 2021: Directorate of Educational Research and Training Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) Admit card for 2021 has been released. candidates who have Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 had applied for, now that official website megeducation.gov.in You can download your admit card through

As per the official notice, there will be two papers in this exam. The first paper is conducted for the recruitment of teacher posts from class 1 to class 5 and the second paper from class 6 to class 8. Candidates who want to teach students from class 1 to class 8 have to appear for both the papers.

In the first paper of Teacher Eligibility Test, questions are asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 (Khasi / Garo / Assamese / Bengali / Hindi / Nepali), Language 2 (English), Maths and Environmental Studies. Whereas, in the second paper, questions are asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, besides Maths / Science / Social Science etc. All the candidates to appear in this exam can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download Meghalaya TET Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya megeducation.gov.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘Direct Link to Download E-Admit Card for MTET 2021’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Then fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you can download Meghalaya TET Admit Card 2021 and take a print out.

