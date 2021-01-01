TET Admit Card 2021: Tripura TET admit card released at trb.tripura.gov.in, here is the direct link to download

TET Admit Card 2021: The Teacher Recruitment Board of Tripura State has released the TET Admit Card 2021. All those who have applied for TRBT TET 2021 can now visit the official website of TRBT.trb.tripura.gov.in You can download your call letter through Tripura TET 2021 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on 26 September and 3 October 2021 respectively. Candidates can directly download Tripura TET Admit Card from the below mentioned direct link. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the Recruitment Board by 20 September 2021. The admit cards for Paper 1 and 2 are available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the facility to download Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 will be available till 16th September 2021. All the candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible without waiting for the last minute on the official website. Tripura TET Paper-I & Paper 2 admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

The online applications for Tripura TET were invited from 10 March to 31 March 2021. The candidates appearing for the exam must carry their call letters along with the photo identity proof. The state has scheduled the exam for September 19 due to conflict with other state entrance exams.

How and Where to Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, first of all visit the official website trb.tripura.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the section of Apply Online, click on it.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

Now submit the required details asked here by entering username and password.

After submitting the call letter download page will open in front of you. Here you have to fill some details.

After filling the details you will be able to download your admit card.

