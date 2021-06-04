TET Certificate Validity: Govt Extends Validity of Teachers Eligibility Test Pass Certificate Till Lifetime





New Delhi: In a significant transfer that may increase employment alternatives for the candidates aspiring to make a profession within the subject of instructing, Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at this time introduced that the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been prolonged from seven years to a lifetime with retrospective impact from 2011. Ramesh Pokhriyal additionally directed the States/UTs to take mandatory motion to revalidate and subject recent TET certificates to these candidates whose interval of seven years has already lapsed. Additionally Learn – CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Courtroom Seeks Evaluation Standards in 2 Weeks

“The federal government has determined to increase the validity interval of the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificates from seven years to lifetime with a retrospective impact from 2011,” the minister stated in an announcement.

“The respective state governments and UTs will take mandatory motion to revalidate and subject recent TET certificates to these candidates whose interval of seven years has already lapsed,” he added.

The validity interval of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates prolonged from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective impact from 2011: Ministry of Training pic.twitter.com/pMh3NtrLA3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Right here’s how netizens reacted:

Excellent news for B.Ed Diploma holders.. — Manoj Aviral Singh (@manoj_aviral) June 3, 2021

Validity interval of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been prolonged Lifetime.. Thanks @narendramodi sir 🙏 #TET — CS Vineeta Singh (@biharigurl) June 3, 2021

Wow!!! Good choice 🙏🏼 — Priti Shrikant Shukla. (@BholayShankar) June 3, 2021

Possessing the TET qualifying certificates is one of the important {qualifications} for an individual to be eligible for the appointment as a faculty trainer. The rules dated February 11, 2011, of the Nationwide Council for Instructor Training (NCTE) laid down that TET could be carried out by the state governments and the validity of the TET certificates was seven years from the date of passing TET.