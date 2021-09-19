TET Notification 2021: Apply online for Teacher Eligibility Test at ssa.assam.gov.in before 25 September. Check here exam pattern

TET Notification 2021: Department of Education, Assam for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Notification has been issued. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in by 25 September 2021.

Teacher Eligibility Test consists of two papers. The first paper is conducted for the recruitment of teacher posts from class 1 to class 5 and the second paper from class 6 to class 8. Candidates who want to teach students from class 1 to class 8 have to appear for both the papers. in terms of qualifications Lower Primary TET Candidate should have passed class 12th with minimum 50% marks. Apart from this, there should be two years diploma in elementary education. whereas, Upper Primary TET Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree and two years Diploma in Elementary Education. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

TET Exam Pattern Talking about, both the papers have 150 objective type questions of 150 marks. In which the candidates are asked questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2 Maths and Environmental Studies. Whereas, in the second paper, questions are asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, besides Maths / Science / Social Science etc. Candidates get 150 minutes to solve each paper. Let us tell that to get success in this exam, candidates have to get 60% marks. However, reserved category candidates need to secure only 55% marks.

Interested and eligible candidates for Assam TET 2021 can apply online till 25 September. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. For more information can visit the official website.

Apart from this, Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2021. Interested candidates for recruitment to the post of education in Uttarakhand can register for the exam through the official website ukutet.com on or before 30 September. This exam will be conducted on November 26 at various exam centers in Uttarakhand.

