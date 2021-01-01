TET Notification 2021: Apply online for Teacher Eligibility Test at ukutet.com before 30 September. Check here for details

TET Notification 2021: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2021 Notification has been issued for Interested candidates for recruitment to the post of teacher in Uttarakhand official website ukutet.com Through this you can register for the exam on or before 30 September. This exam will be conducted on November 26 at various exam centers in Uttarakhand.

Please note that there are two papers in this exam. The first paper is conducted for the recruitment of teacher posts from class 1 to class 5 and the second paper from class 6 to class 8. Candidates who want to teach students from class 1 to class 8 have to appear for both the papers. Talking about the qualification, for the primary level, the candidate should have passed class 12th with minimum 50% marks. Apart from this, there should be two years diploma in elementary education. Whereas, for junior level, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree and two years Diploma in Elementary Education. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

How to apply for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2021

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website ukutet.com.

Step 2: After this click on the link of ‘New Registration’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Read all the information here and then click on ‘Proceed to Registration’.

Step 4: Now on the new page, enter your name, parent’s name, email id and captcha code.

Step 5: After that fill all the required information asked for the application and submit the application fee and click on the submit button.

Step 6: Now you can download your application and take a print out.

Let us inform that for one paper in Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2021, General / OBC / EWS category candidates will have to deposit Rs 600 and SC / ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 300. Whereas, for both the papers General / OBC / EWS category candidates will have to pay 1000 rupees and SC / ST category candidates will have to pay 500 rupees. For more details candidates can check the official website.

