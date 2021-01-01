TET Result 2021: Final result of written exam released at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Download with these steps

TET Result 2021: Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) The result of 2021 has been released on the official website of Department of Public Instruction, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. This exam was conducted on 22nd August 2021. The candidates who appeared in the written test can now check the official website Karnataka TET Result 2021 can check.

Candidates who have appeared in this exam KTET Paper 1 passed, he will be considered eligible for the post of teacher in class 1 to class 5. Whereas, the candidates who KTET Paper 2 Successfully passed, they will now be able to apply for the post of teacher from class 6 to class 8. Let us inform that online application was sought from eligible candidates for Teacher Eligibility Test by the Department of Public Instruction from July 1 to July 20. Now all the candidates can go through these steps on the official website. Karnataka TET Result 2021 can download.

How to download Karnataka TET Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Department of Public Instruction schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘KARTET – 2021 – Results’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Here enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit button.

Step 4: Now you can download Karnataka TET Result 2021 and also take printout

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment in various departments, apply till this date

To be successful in this exam candidates have to get 60% or above marks. As per NCTE guidelines, KARTET certificate will be valid for 7 years from the date of examination. Check official website for more details.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to other posts including Assistant Professor, apply here