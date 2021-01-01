tet test result: HPTET result 2021: HP TET result announced on hpbose.org, here is the next process – hptet result 2021 announced on hpbose.org, here are the steps to check

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has announced the results of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2021. Candidates who sat for the Himachal Pradesh TET exam from 9 to 12 June 2021 can now view their results by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at HPBoz.org.Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Result (HPTET Result 2021) TGT Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, LT, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu and JBT are out for recruitment. A total of 48,424 candidates had applied for the exam, out of which 6516 candidates have qualified. This test was conducted following the rules of Kovid 1 of.

The pass percentage of Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 exam is 15.08%. Below is how to check and download HPTET Result 2021.

How to check HPTET Result 2021: Here’s an easy way

Visit the Board’s official website at Hpbose.org (HPBOSE).

Click on the ‘TET June 2021’ tab available on the homepage.

Log in with your roll number and application number.

Your HPTET Result 2021 will open.

Download it and take a printout for further reference.

What will happen after the HPTET 2021 result?

Candidates who have passed the examination will have to appear for the Document Verification (DV) round. Based on the final HPTET result 2021, candidates can apply for the post of Teacher for Class 1 to 8 in the State of Himachal Pradesh. HPBOSE will soon issue HP TET notification for the November session of the exam.

Also learn about Himachal Pradesh TET (HPTET)

The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) is a qualifying examination for the recruitment of teachers in the state conducted twice a year by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board. Candidates need to get at least 60 percent marks to pass the exam. The exam consists of 150 multiple choice questions. Selected candidates will receive a quality certificate, which will allow them to apply for jobs as teachers in state-based schools.

