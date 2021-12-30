Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. And Affiliates Found Liable In Landmark Opioids Trial – Gadget Clock



CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A verdict was reached Thursday in a precedent-setting trial in New York state, pitting victims, their families, towns and communities in a class action lawsuit against a dozen pharmaceutical companies.

State Attorney General Letitia James said a jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates liable “for the death and destruction they inflicted on the American people.”

Another trial will be held to determine how much Teva and others will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion the attorney general has already negotiated for New York from different opioid manufacturers and distributors.

READ MORE: Families Impacted By Opioids Call On New York To Reallocate Funds Received In Settlements For New Treatments

James released a statement which said, in part, “Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and others misled the American people about the true dangers of opioids, which is why, in 2019, I made a promise that our team would hold them and the other manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable for the suffering that they have caused.

“Today, I am left thinking about all those families that will never be whole again. For everyone who lost their life. For every parent who will never hold their child again. For every community that’s been devastated. But, today, we took a significant step in righting the wrongs this country has collectively experienced over the last two decades,” James added.

Prosecutors blamed Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates for creating the opioid scourge and wanted them to pay.

The proceedings were held at Touro College of Law in Central Islip.

Pharmaceuticals were accused of fueling the epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives and affected millions more.

READ MORE: McKinsey & Company Agrees To Pay $537 Million For Role In Opioid Epidemic

The lawsuit claimed manufacturers and distributors aggressively pushed opioid painkillers into New York communities while minimizing risks and addiction. A dozen companies went to trial. Four others — Johnson & Johnson, Rite Aid, CVS and Walmart — recently settled with no admission of guilt or liability.

“Before Nassau County went to trial, I promised residents that we would make those responsible for the opioid crisis pay,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “Today’s victory for Nassau County will pave the way for further funding for treatment, prevention, and education in Nassau. While no amount of money will replace the countless lives that have been affected, we can save future lives by expanding our support network and increasing funding for mental health and addiction programs, along with prevention efforts. Through this effort, Long Island has paved the way for the rest of the country.”

READ MORE: Nassau County Relaunching Operation Natalie To Combat Opioid Abuse

Advocates have asked for settlement money to go for opioid treatment and prevention.

State and county officials along with victims’ families said they wanted to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the death and misery caused by the opioid epidemic.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.