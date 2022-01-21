Texans bring back former NFL quarterback for head coach interview



The Houston Texans introduced on Thursday that they interviewed longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, 42, for their head teaching job — including to the listing of names, each predictable and unexpected, that the Texans are vetting for their emptiness.

McCown initially interviewed for the Texans’ HC job as a part of the workforce’s search previous to David Culley’s hiring within the 2021 offseason. Nonetheless, McCown’s inclusion within the HC race has raised skepticism over the workforce’s route based mostly on their candidates so far.

The Texans have zeroed in on a lot of former gamers as prime concerns for the teaching function, together with former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo, who’s presently working as New England’s inside linebackers coach.

On Saturday, Houston introduced wrapping up head teaching interviews with Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and retired Steelers wideout Hines Ward. The Texans just lately interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as nicely.

McCown doesn’t lack expertise within the NFL (spanning 12 groups and roughly 18 years of expertise). The place the retiree lacks credibility is in teaching as McCown has but to accrue a considerable pedigree past two separate tenures with highschool soccer groups. He beforehand served as quarterbacks coach at Marvin Ridge Excessive Faculty back in 2010 and as an assistant coach at Rusk HS in Texas.

Nevertheless, McCown has lengthy been acknowledged as a priceless veteran presence on groups and will bear the requisite management to band collectively a 4-13 squad nonetheless depending on the unsure standing of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

McCown was drafted within the third spherical of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent a season within the UFL in 2010 with the Hartford Colonials, the place he threw for 1,463 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight video games.