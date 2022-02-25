Sports

Texans’ Deshaun Watson has interest from multiple teams: report

12 seconds ago
Desaun Watson’s future with the Houston Texans remains questionable, but the star is said to have a new set of teams interested in his services for the quarterback 2022 NFL season.

Texan quarterback Desaun Watson practices with the team during practice on July 29, 2021 in Houston.

(AP Photo / Justin Rex)

Watson is awaiting resolution of sexual misconduct charges against him, and it is uncertain whether any party will make proposals to the Texans for Watson until possible criminal charges and civil cases against him have been settled.

Watson denies wrongdoing.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, There are multiple parties who will consider acquiring Watson. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly planning to build a pitch for the quarterback.

Watson of the Houston Texans before a game against the New England Patriots at the NRG Stadium in Houston on November 22, 2020.

(Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

The Vikings will be led by first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. Although O’Connell has made it clear that the Vikings have confidence in quarterback Kirk’s cousins. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, need to find a successor to quarterback Tom Brady, who retired a few weeks ago.

So there is a good chance for head coach Bruce Arian Watson to play a game, especially since one of his teams is ready to win another Super Bowl.

New Texan head coach Louie Smith has not commented on Watson’s future in Houston. Instead, Smith has spoken to quarterback Davis Mills about starting next season, second to Mills in the league.

Smith told Rich Eisen, “You don’t give a starting position in the spring, but I like what Davis has done. ProFootballTalk.com. “I’m worried about a lot of positions. Quarterback is not one of them.

In this December 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texan quarterback Desaun Watson throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston.

(AP Photo / Matt Patterson, file)

Smith added, “I like what Davis Mills did last year; I feel really good about Davis leading our team. We just need to get better people around him.”

According to Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, the grand jury in Las Vegas is expected to rule on the possible criminal charges against Watson by April 1, less than a month after the 2022 NFL Draft.

