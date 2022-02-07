Sports

Texans expected to hire Lovie Smith as next head coach: reports

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Texans expected to hire Lovie Smith as next head coach: reports
Written by admin
Texans expected to hire Lovie Smith as next head coach: reports

Texans expected to hire Lovie Smith as next head coach: reports

The Houston Texans are expected to hire associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Texans associate head coach / defensive coordinator Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sept. 19, 2021.

Houston Texans associate head coach / defensive coordinator Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sept. 19, 2021.
(AP Photo / Rick Osentoski, File)

Smith, 63, will replace David Culley, who was fired after one season as the team’s coach. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores were considered to be finalists for the Houston job. The Texans finished third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record.

FRANK REICH ADDS GUS BRADLEY AS COLTS NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Smith is the second minority head coach hired this offseason. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, was hired by the Dolphins on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

Smith joined the Texans coaching staff last offseason after he served as the coach at Illinois from 2016-2020.

GIANTS HIRE BLACK ASSISTANT GM A WEEK AFTER BRIAN FLORES ‘SUIT

Smith, who was the 2005 AP Coach of the Year, was with the Chicago Bears for nine years (2004-2012) and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons (2014-2015).

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

READ Also  IND vs SCO Team, T20 World Cup 2021- India's Playing 11 Against Scotland

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texans are also expected to promote quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator, ESPN reported.

Houston will have the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Texans #expected #hire #Lovie #Smith #coach #reports

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment