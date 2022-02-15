Sports

Texans’ Lovie Smith wants Deshaun Watson saga resolved ‘as soon as possible’

New Texan head coach Louie Smith tells the story of Desaun Watson in Houston.

Watson did not play at all in the 2021 NFL season, and Texan general manager Nick Caserio said last month that Watson would be “more than likely” on another team before the start of next year.

Texans defensive coordinator Lovi Smith watches the Indianapolis Colts play at the NRG Stadium in Houston on December 5, 2021.

(Bob Levy / Getty Images)

Smith Dr. recently spoke with SI.com And he said he wants the situation resolved quickly.

“As soon as possible. I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible,” Smith said. “There are some things that need to be taken care of before playing the football part. We are patient, we have waited a whole year and I think this offseason, it will end and we will. Solve it and it will be good for both the parties, whatever. .

Cardinals Kubi Kyler Murray dismisses rumors, insists he will ‘grow and get better’

Houston Texan defensive coordinator Lovi Smith watches a dolphin play at Hard Rock Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Michael Reeves / Getty Images)

“There is no other answer to give now than this, and we will try to resolve it as soon as possible. But we will not play tomorrow. We have a little time, and we will do it.”

Smith, 63, replaces David Cooley, who was sacked a season later as the team’s coach. The Texans are third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record.

Smith was the second minority head coach this offseason. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was hired by the Biral, Miami Dolphins.

Louie Smith responds during the New England Patriots game at the NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

(Bob Levy / Getty Images)

Smith joined the Texan coaching staff in the last offseason after coaching Illinois from 2016-2020.

Smith, who was the AP Coach of the Year in 2005, spent nine years with the Chicago Bears (2004-2012) and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-2015).

Houston will be the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

