Texans reportedly considering Lovie Smith for coaching vacancy

The Houston Texans don’t have to look too far for their next head coach. In fact, they may decide to stick with someone who is already by their side.

Every ESPN, defensive coordinator Louie Smith, a former head coach himself, could be the next person to call a shot for the Texans. Smith, 63, was hired in March not only as DC, but also as associate head coach under former head coach David Cooley.

Defensive coordinator Louie Smith reacted in the second half against the New England Patriots at the NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

For Smith, the move marks a return to the NFL after a six-yes away. In 2015, he was actually the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to that, he coached the Chicago Bears at Eight Years (2004-12). He has an 89-87 overall record in the NFL.

Prior to joining Texans, Smith was head coach at the University of Illinois (2016-20).

Houston Texas defensive coordinator Lovi Smith against the Indianapolis Colts at the NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

The Texans are reportedly considering former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the position.

Houston Texan defensive coordinator Lovi Smith watches the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Smith, a devout Christian, is an active member of the American Diabetes Association. His mother is blind because of the disease.

