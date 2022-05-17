Texas 2-year-old orders 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers via DoorDash with mom’s phone



Mother and father ought to be warned: In case your baby is holding your phone, they will entertain themselves with footage or music, however they will additionally prepare a quick meals feast.

A Texas two-year-old was doing the following job, native CBS8 reported, when he ordered the supply of 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers by way of Dordash.

“My son was enjoying with my phone. I believed he was taking footage, however after I seemed again at my factor he was instructed to play with my phone,” the boy’s mom, Kelsey Barkhalter Golden, instructed native CBS. Affiliate

At $1.89 each, which is the value listed on DoorDash for a cheeseburger in Kingsville, where Golden lives, which comes to $58.59 before taxes.

Mother made one of the best of the scenario, giving anybody a burger. He posted an image on Fb exhibiting the infant sitting at a desk subsequent to a pile of them, to let individuals know that the burgers have been able to be caught.

Golden recommends taking precautionary measures to make sure that he doesn’t miss out on any superb meals sooner or later.

“I assume I’ve to cover the app or one thing as a result of Dordash isn’t safe,” Golden stated.