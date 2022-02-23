Texas AG candidates George P. Bush, Eva Guzman trade barbs over finishing border wall



Just days away from the controversial 2022 Republican primary for Texas Attorney General, opponent George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman are attacking each other’s commitment to border security.

Bush, who has served as commissioner of the Texas General Land Office since 2015, aired a campaign ad this week claiming that Guzman, a Republican, opposed “George P. Bush’s plan to end Trump’s wall, calling it a conspiracy.” Has done. ”

Guzman, the son of a legal immigrant whose father was killed by an illegal immigrant, denied Bush’s claim, telling Gadget Clock in an interview that he was “unequivocal” in his position on the border wall. He pointed to his policy plan, available on his website “for the month” which lists wall construction as a top priority.

“I mentioned border security in every speech, and I was there for (Bush),” Guzman said. “George, you can’t tell the truth. And we don’t need an attorney general to lie to the Texans.”

Bush and Guzman are two of the several GOP candidates for attorney general who are challenging Paxton to bid for his re-election this year.

Austin Crime Watchdog calls on Garza to drop charges against 19 accused officers

Yet, there is no real authority to build or fund the Attorney General’s office – a fact Guzman admits.

“It’s part of the attorney general’s plan, but at the end of the day, the attorney general is a lawyer and (Bush) has no experience working as an attorney general,” Guzman said.

In 2020, eight of Paxton’s top deputies accused him of bribery, office abuse and other crimes in the service of another supporter – an Austin real estate developer who hired a woman with whom the attorney general had an extramarital affair.

The attorney general also spent most of his time in office on a separate criminal charge. He pleaded not guilty in 2015 to three counts of state securities fraud but has not yet faced trial.

Bush’s campaign points to the commissioner’s lawsuit against President Biden “for unconstitutional attempts to stop construction on Texas land and for the forced completion of the wall.”

“Obviously, Guzman does not understand the importance or responsibility of the AG to hold the Biden administration accountable for their unconstitutional actions and for causing the border crisis,” a Bush campaign spokesman told Gadget Clock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.