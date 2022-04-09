Texas AG Paxton invites legal fight with Biden admin over busing migrants to DC: ‘I’m daring them’



Texas may be preparing for a legal showdown with the Biden administration over immigration policy as the state’s top attorney says he will ask GOP Governor Greg Abbott to send immigrants to Washington DC – in violation of federal law.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton acknowledged in a 2012 Supreme Court lawsuit, Arizona v. United States, that prevented states from developing their own immigration policy and was a “problem” for Texas efforts. Still, he wants Texas immigrants to move to the doorstep of Biden, and the Supreme Court has suggested that, now with a strong 6-3 conservative majority, the issue could be given a new look.

Pisaki fired the Texas government. Abbott plans illegal immigrants to live in US capital as ‘publicity stunt’

“I think it was a wrong decision,” Paxton told Fox & Friends in the Arizona case. “So I would urge the governor to force people out of our state and the federal government to sue us. [and] Take it back to the US Supreme Court. “

In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital Saturday, Paxton said he was not daring the Biden administration to sue Texas, but rather, “I’m giving them the courage to follow federal law. But if they don’t go, why not the governor? Defend his state.” ?

The legal storm revolved around Abbott’s announcement this week that he would send migrants on charter buses and flights to Washington, D.C., to bring the crisis to Biden’s doorstep.

Republicans as well as some Democrats have taken up arms that the Biden administration will lift the May 23 headline 42 public health emergency that was used to quickly expel most immigrants at the border due to the coronavirus epidemic. They warned that this would lead to an increase in immigration – already facing huge numbers every day from border patrols.

Texas DC has begun sending buses to the border to transport illegal immigrants

The White House dismissed Abbott’s announcement as a “publicity stunt” because it lacked legal authority.

“I think it’s pretty clear that this is a propaganda stunt,” Saki told Peter Dusi of Gadget Clock in the White House press room on Thursday. “I know that the governor of Texas, or any state, has no legal authority to force anyone to get on the bus.”

Saki continued, “His own office acknowledges that an immigrant must be transported voluntarily and he cannot force them because, again, enforcing our country’s immigration laws depends on the federal government, not the state.”

Discouraged, Texas The U.S. is already sending buses to southern border towns to rescue those crossing the border and sending them to the capital. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said Friday it has sent an undisclosed number of buses to small communities in Texas that have been overwhelmed by the influx of immigrants kept there by the federal government, according to officials.

Paxton said he believes preparations are being made but that actual transportation in Washington, D.C., will not coincide with the repeal of Title 42 until next month, but he has postponed questions of time to the governor.

Abbott’s office quoted Basing Logistics TDEM as saying that Paxton’s comments were “incorrect” and that “the operation is currently underway.” Seth Christensen, TDEM’s head of media and communications, told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement Friday.

DEM REP Queller joins bilateral effort to block Biden’s rollback to Title 42, opposes immigrants living in DC

But Christopher Oliver, a lieutenant in the Texas Department of Public Safety, told Gadget Clock that buses would be operated in Washington, D.C., at the request of the local community who needed relief.

“The governor’s plan is for the mayor or the county judges – when they feel overwhelmed or strained – to contact the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), which is handling the situation and will provide transportation from Texas to Washington.” DC “

“A shot straight from Texas to Washington, DC,” Oliver told Neil Cavuto of Gadget Clock on Saturday. “So it’s going to be very effective.”

In the Arizona v. U.S. case, the Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, overturned a 2010 Arizona law that made it a state crime for undocumented immigrants to stay in Arizona, apply for work, and get a job without proper approval. Arizona, as well as state police, allow arrests of individuals with probable cause of deportation. The court found that such immigration issues were left solely to the federal government.

“If you don’t allow us to deport these people – if we don’t have the power to do it, and we’re in the middle of a case right now to see if we can do it – why not send them to Joe Biden’s doorstep and have him create it?” Let him take care of the problem later, “Paxton said.

Gadget Clock’ Adam Shaw, Kyle Morris and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.