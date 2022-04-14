Texas agriculture commissioner says Gov. Abbott’s ‘misguided’ truck inspections won’t fix border problems



Texas Govt. Greg Abbott Extensive inspections of trucks entering the United States from Mexico in anticipation of an increase in illegal immigrants have pushed back from both the White House and a prominent Republican-elected official in his state.

“This misguided policy will have little or no effect on the invasion of our southern border due to the inaction of the Biden administration,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wrote to Abbott on Tuesday. “Instead, this policy will hurt Texas and American consumers by raising already skyrocketing food prices, disrupting ongoing supply chains, creating massive production deficits, and inflicting untold losses on Texas and American companies.”

Last week, Abbott Directed The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting an “enhanced security inspection” of vehicles passing through entry ports, including “cartels that smuggle illicit drugs and people across our southern border.” Abbott expects smuggling to increase while the Biden administration will stop deporting immigrants through Title 42 public health orders.

Miller explained in his letter that he believed Abbott’s policy would force Texans to pay two dollars for a lime and five dollars for an avocado when production shelves become empty.

“Your inspection protocol is not stopping illegal immigration,” Miller told Abbott. “It’s stopping food from reaching grocery store shelves and in many cases rotting food in trucks – many of which are owned by Texas and other American companies. It’s just a political theater. The people of Texas deserve better!”

Miller added that “this inspection program is turning a crisis into a disaster.”

In a press release, Miller suggested that Abbott should “find a way by asking other states to join Attorney General Paxton’s case for the preservation of Title 42.”

Abbott’s immigration guide Spark A sharp rebuke from White House press secretary Jane Saki on Wednesday when she blamed him for raising the prices of some products.

“Governor Abbott’s unnecessary and unnecessary inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chain, delaying production, affecting jobs and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country.” Says

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

During a news conference Wednesday, Abbott shot a critic of Miller’s visit policy when asked by a reporter about the border visit.

“One thing is clear, and that is that we had no idea what we were doing, the talks we were having with the officials in Mexico,” Abbott said. “So he was completely unknown.”

