Texas Army National Guard identifies soldier who died in 'non-mission' related incident

11 seconds ago
The Texas Army National Guard has named the soldier who died in a “non-mission related incident” on Monday.

A Texas Army National Guard spokesperson told Gadget Clock Digital that Spc. Dajuan Lester Townes, 19, died in the incident.

Townes was an Army horizontal construction engineer who was assigned to the 272nd Engineer Company, 386th Engineer Battalion, aligned under the 176th Engineer Brigade of the Texas Army National Guard.

Members of the Texas National Guard during a news conference with Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, not pictured, in Mission, Texas, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

He joined the Texas Army National Guard in October 2019.

An earlier press release stated that the individual was injured in Brackettville, Texas, and was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

The spokesperson said that the incident is still under investigation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the soldier’s death.

“Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer,” Abbott said. “The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment. The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again. “

