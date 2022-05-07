Texas authorities find dozens of migrants in tractor-trailer broken down on side of road



Dozens of migrants were found hiding in a wrecked tractor-trailer on a Texas road far from the southern border on Friday morning, authorities said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler was found just before 7:30 a.m. on State Route 59 near Ganador, about 100 miles southwest of Houston. When deputies opened the truck, they saw dozens of immigrants inside. Several people ran away on foot.

Several people have been arrested from nearby brush and corn fields.

April is the month for the ‘historic’ number of immigrants

Authorities estimate that between 70 and 100 migrants have been detained. As of noon, 48 people had been detained. Several were taken to Jackson County Hospital for dehydration and minor injuries.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities are still searching the area for more immigrants.

The discovery comes at a time when Texas is using aggressive means to secure its portion of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott announced that about $ 500 million would be redirected from other state agencies to fund Operation Lone Star by the end of the year. The program is a joint mission of National Guard troops and soldiers with the state’s Department of Public Security.