Texas begins dispatching buses to the border to transport illegal immigrants to DC



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he sent buses to the southern border to retrieve illegal immigrants after his state planned to send the freedmen to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In the past 24 hours, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has sent an undisclosed number of buses to small communities in Texas that officials say are overwhelmed by the influx of immigrants being held there by the federal government.

“In the last 24 hours, TDEM has sent buses to areas where communities have expressed concern about the federal government’s exclusion of immigrants and has the power to send as many as necessary to meet the requests of mayors and county judges,” said Seth Christensen, TDEM’s head of media and communications at Gadget Clock. Informed Digital.

Christensen added that most areas of the state that have expressed concern about the influx of large numbers of illegal immigrants into their communities are now saying that the federal government has “stopped sending immigrants to their cities” since Abbott’s announcement.

“From [Rio Grande Valley] In Terrell County, a large majority of people who originally reached out for support through the operation now say that the federal government has stopped dropping immigrants into their town since the governor’s announcement on Wednesday, “he said.

Christensen said each bus “has the capacity to carry 40 migrants and the necessary supplies.”

On Wednesday, Abbott told a news conference that the state would “send immigrants to the U.S. capital, where the Biden administration will be able to address the needs of people crossing our borders more immediately.”

W. Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said at the time that his agency would “use as many buses as we need” to follow Abbott’s instructions.

The plan came a few weeks ago Title 42 May 23 is about to expire. The Trump-era health order has been used since 1981 to expel immigrants from the southern border. COVID-19 Extreme.

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano contributed to this article.