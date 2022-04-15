Texas border agents encounter boy, 4, among suspected illegal immigrants smuggling marijuana into US



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Texas border agents say they encountered a 4-year-old boy among suspected illegal immigrants smuggling marijuana into the United States Tuesday morning.

A press release from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the value of the seized marijuana was later set at more than $ 93,000.

After midnight Tuesday, Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) soldiers spotted a group of more than a dozen people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Roma, Texas, in Rio Grande.

The CBP said some people in the group were carrying bundles of marijuana that officers suspected. Agents have seen multiple loads on Ford raids in an area that is often used to collect illegal immigrants and drugs.

Agents approached the vehicle and all passengers fled in the brush, the CBP said. Authorities found two bundles of cannabis weighing about 116 pounds, valued at more than 93,000.

Texas Govt. Abbott predicts that the abolition of Title 42 would result in more people entering the kingdom in one year than living in any one.

Thirteen illegal immigrants have been detained. The driver was not found, CBP said. Among those arrested was a four-year-old boy with his mother from Guatemala. Other immigrants came from Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Gadget Clock reached out to the CBP for more details.

The encounter comes as Texas President Biden expects illegal border crossings to increase in anticipation of the withdrawal of Title 42, a Trump-era health policy used to expedite the expulsion of illegal immigrants due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stepped up border security by increasing truck visits to the border and has begun to house illegal immigrants in Washington, D.C., in a message to President Biden.

“If he doesn’t come to the border, we’ll take him to the border,” Abbott said.