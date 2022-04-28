Texas bus carrying baseball team rolls over on highway



A bus carrying members of the baseball team sent 12 people to hospital on a Texas highway.

Investigators say the cause of the crash is under investigation, but say it happened just before 10pm Wednesday in Waller County, according to Fox 26 Houston.

Baseball players at the Spartan Postgrad Baseball Academy were returning to the Texas Tumble after a game at Ranger when the bus overturned.

The child was killed when he was hit by a school bus after landing in Texas

Of the 22 people on the bus, 12 were taken to hospital and two were airlifted.

One person was taken off the bus, the report said.

Authorities say 12 injured people are expected to survive.

At the Spartan Postgrad Baseball Academy, participants go through a 10-month program where it faces college teams.