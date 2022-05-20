Texas deputy constable fired, charged with child abuse after allegedly using lover’s Taser on her 3 kids



(*3*)A Houston-area deputy constable has been fired and arrested on suspicion of using a teaser on his three younger sons.

(*3*)Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman mentioned Xochitl Ortiz, 34, was allegedly abused in an residence advanced on April 4. On the time, he was watching his boys – ages 12, 11 and eight – when he allegedly used a drive-thru on them, Fox Houston reported.

He has been charged with three counts of assaulting a child underneath the age of 15.

Ortiz, who was going by means of a divorce, was accompanied by Christopher Worthington, who was accompanied by one other Precinct 4 deputy. The couple is claimed to be engaged in a romantic relationship.

Authorities say Ortiz used Worthington’s teaser on his youngsters.

A Justice of the Peace mentioned through the listening to that Ortiz’s possible trigger was “data that you simply used a teaser to drag every of your youngsters.” “On one hand, one on the buttocks and one on the shoulder. The incident alleged that eyewitnesses to the grievance complained of feeling trauma and ache and never feeling protected of their house.”

Worthington was additionally fired for violating coverage associated to the incident, Herman advised the information outlet. In accordance with Herman’s Fb web page, Ortiz was sworn in as Presinct 4 Deputy Constable on April 29, 2020.

He’s being held at Harris County Jail on a $ 90,000 bond, based on jail data. The decide instructed her to not contact the youngsters.

His subsequent court docket date is August 10.