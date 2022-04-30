Texas DPS warns of human smugglers targeting kids on social media



Investigators say human traffickers are targeting teens on apps like TickTock and Instagram. They are paying them to take immigrants from Mexico. Immigrants will travel through private property from Mexico to Rio Grande to travel on state highways. There, teen drivers will help immigrants travel to big cities like San Antonio, Austin or Houston.

Christopher Oliver is a public information officer in the Texas Department of Public Safety. Since the launch of Operation Lone Star a year ago, state troops have stepped up their presence to help with border security.

“Trafficking organizations are starting to use and recruit teenagers through social media platforms. Tik Tok is using Facebook, Twitter, and even WhatsApp for those encrypted messaging,” Oliver said. “There has always been a problem with human trafficking. But what we are seeing now, which we have never seen in years past, is the use of adolescents. So, smuggling organizations have started using and recruiting adolescents through social media platforms.”

The perpetrators are cunning, Oliver said.

Texas Governor Abbott ‘adds more security’ to southern border

“They’re not saying we need a driver for human trafficking or a driver for drug trafficking. I mean, they’re usually just saying we want a driver and need a driver, and they’re going to show a video of a pile of money,” Oliver said.

Texas state troops monitor cameras and drones in search of migrants or human traffickers on private farms in southwest Texas. Troops this week arrested a 13-year-old man who they say was helping to smuggle immigrants. Oliveras said the soldiers he encounters are not just regular asylum seekers.

“These are illegal immigrants crossing privately owned farms without the owner’s consent. We have encountered criminal gang members and MS13 suspected cartel members, ”Oliver said.

The Department of Homeland Security arrested about 1,700 human traffickers in 2020 and 2,300 in 2021. Police think it could be worse this year

“All right Here, we see a lot of human trafficking, “said Kenny County Sheriff Brad Coe.

Kinney County covers 1,400 square miles, but the Mexico border is only 16 miles. Coe says they don’t act like a normal border community, but the influx of immigrants has begun to affect the town of about 2,000 people.

Co says they arrested 15 human traffickers in April 2021. This April? More than double.

“With drugs, they tried to smuggle it, and it was caught. They lost it. But with human trafficking, they can keep it as long as we keep sending it back, they’re trying to smuggle it. Their last,” Co says.

Coe says the current prosecution will change who smugglers use for human trafficking drivers, depending on the temperature.

“If they’re 17 and we don’t have them, we can’t find a place to keep them. We’ll book them and tie their PR, if they’re caught doing the same thing in a week. Or two, there’s a record that they’re constantly Doing things that add to the charges that add to the punishment, ”Co said.

When Texas State Patrol confronts immigrants, they can arrest them for trespassing on their personal property if they find them in any of these ranches. Border Patrol takes immigrants to a processing facility that sends them back to Mexico, and from there many of them turn right and try to travel through Texas again, which is very frustrating for law enforcement here.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it is important to warn children about these social media schemes and educate them about the consequences of human trafficking. They have made more than 14,000 arrests since Operation Lone Star, of which more than 12,000 have been arrested.