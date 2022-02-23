Texas early voting data suggests Hispanic vote shift to the GOP continues



Preliminary vote analysis in two preliminary Hispanic counties on the Texas border shows that Republicans are outperforming voters and perhaps Democrats in voting, and Hispanic politicians in the state told Gadget Clock that this indicates a larger trend.

A report by political consultancy Ryan Data & Research shows that Republicans and Cameroon County, Texas, on the southern border of Mexico, accounted for 76% of the 2018 vote, with eight days to go until election day. In Hidalgo County, which also sits on the Mexican border, voters accounted for 65% of 2018 matches.

In terms of Democrats, the party has only 59% of the vote in Cameron County in 2018 and 47% in Hidalgo County.

Texas Hispanic political candidates and operatives have told Gadget Clock that preliminary data indicate a larger trend of Hispanic voters, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, has been supporting Republican candidates for decades in areas largely controlled by Democrats.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Cameron, Hidalgo, and all the counties in Villas and Valley, and a very different impression has been created among Republican voters,” Texas Land Commissioner Ben Armenta told Gadget Clock. “I meet people, and a high percentage of them are new, and they are involved differently than in the past.”

Armenta added that there is a “new” and “different force” with Republican voters mainly in the Hispanic Rio Grande Valley, where he believes the Republican message of family values, border protection and crime suppression is resonating with voters.

“It’s about the issues that are affecting their home,” Armenta said. “The things that are affecting their pocket books, their schools, the crime around them. When as a Republican candidate, I talk to them and I ask them in the last 13 months of the Biden administration, ‘What things? Good for you?’ The answer is, ‘No.’

Armenta explained that Hispanic voters in South Texas are very concerned about illegal immigration in their neighborhood and support Republican efforts to secure the southern border.

“Border security is a crime,” Armenta said. “These voters, Latino voters, are legal citizens.”

“These are people who, whether they are first-generation or fifth- or sixth-generation Texans, came to the United States legally. I’m a third-generation Mexican-American. My grandparents came here legally, and there’s a right way to do it.” It is a criminal position that homeowners, property owners – they do not want illegal immigrants and aliens and criminals to encroach on their property. They do not want destruction. The federal government does not compensate them when their crops are destroyed or their fields are trampled.“

Texas Hispanic Republican spokesman Evan Anderza agreed with Armenta and told Gadget Clock that border security was an issue that forced Hispanic voters to vote for Republicans.

“Drugs are coming across the border, cartels are using immigrants to flood the border in a way where everyone is stuck with them and everyone else is crossing it,” Andarza said. “We’re living there, so when we hear that everything is fine on the border and we don’t need a border wall anymore, that’s exactly the opposite of what people are living there. It’s kind of turbocharged the movement. The way Democrats have changed over the last few years It’s happening. “

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who is running in the Republican primary for Texas attorney general in next week’s election, explained to Gadget Clock that Hispanic values ​​are more conservative than Democratic liberal orthodoxy.

“Hispanic values ​​are Republican values, and I think the message resonates with Hispanics across the country,” Guzman, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Rick Perry to the Texas Supreme Court and won a direct seat in the next election, told Fox.

“I’m Hispanic, “Guzman Continue.” My parents were in third grade. They have admitted seven children to college. They have come here legally and upheld the rule of law. Hispanics do not want an AOC socialist awakening agenda. They want an agenda that gives opportunities. An agenda where they can see their children grow up and go to the Texas Supreme Court from a factory like mine. It’s just common sense. Hispanics want a country where freedom reigns and there are more opportunities no matter where you come from. The AOC and the awakened liberals do not offer it. They offer a socialist agenda that wants to keep people in their place. We don’t want that as Hispanic; We reject it. “

Democrats in Texas have “ignored” Hispanic voters and “granted” the Hispanic community, Republican candidate Aaron Pena of the 13th Texas District Court of Appeals told Gadget Clock.

“We abide by the law; we’re concerned about our security; we’re concerned about our economy; we love our country,” Pena said of Hispanic voters in South Texas. “And the opposite is true of the current Democratic Party.”

Penna told Gadget Clock that border security is an important issue for Hispanic voters and that members of her community, Democrats, take the issue seriously. Including President Joe Biden has attacked the border patrol, which Recruits More than 50% of Hispanic workers.

“The Border Patrol attack is significant and very personal to me because I have relatives and friends on the Border Patrol, “said Pena.” Most of them are Hispanic, you know, or people from the border. They are our friends or our neighbors, our cousins ​​or relatives, and attacking them hurts us personally. We take it personally because they are just trying to do their job. And they are not getting any support from the current administration“

Pena, who Publicly Leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican in 2010, he added that the Hispanic community in South Texas is a “law-and-order” community that is being negatively affected by the uncontrolled flow of illegal immigrants across the border.

“We feel it directly,” Pena said. “Our schools are overflowing because we have to take all the people, not necessarily all the citizens. Our hospitals are overcrowded. Our healthcare is at risk because many of those who come carry the disease and are released from the community.“

Both Andarza and Pena have explained that the Democratic Party’s support for abortion has also alienated Hispanic voters who are largely Catholic and pro-life.

“Most of us are Catholics, and they are devout Catholics,” Pena said. “They follow their tradition, and one of those traditions is to respect life, and the Democratic Party no longer tolerates pro-life Democrats.”

Republicans have serious inroads with Hispanic voters, Recent surveys have shown And that is especially true Texas Where the GOP has increased its investment in Hispanic communities

Macarena Martinez, Texas communications director of the Republican National Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this month that RNC’s investment in Lone Star State is the largest in corporate history.

Former President Donald Trump Increase His support from Hispanic voters in 2020 compared to 2016 and his significant contribution to Hispanic voters in Texas, one of which Victory Above Biden in the border county of Japan, where a Republican has not won a presidential election since the reorganization.

“We’re going to see an increase in Hispanics in the Republican Party,” Anderza told Gadget Clock. “It will be the Hispanics who will keep Texas red.”

