Texas elections: Another socialist likely headed to Congress after winning Dem primary

1 day ago
Marked Tuesday Preliminary selection of TexasAnd another socialist is probably going to Congress after his victory Democratic Primary

Former Austin City Councilman Greg Caser defeated Texas State Representative Eddie Rodriguez for the 35th District Democratic nomination in Lone Star State.

Caesar, who claims to be a democratic socialist, is vying for a seat that covers both Austin and San Antonio. Democratic Republican Lloyd Dugget previously represented the district.

Dames Queller, Cisneros on his way to the U.S. House Primary in Texas

Democratic candidate Greg Caser spoke at the time "Vote out" Rally on February 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

Democratic candidate Greg Caser speaks at the “Get Out of the Vote” rally in San Antonio, Texas on February 12, 2022.
(Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Dougat has been elected to contest the new 37th District of Texas, leaving his old seat open in a heavily populated area.

Caesar’s initial victory means he will win the general election and become the next Socialist to head to the Washington Capital.

“Our campaign has created a movement of working people from San Antonio to Austin who are ready to fight because our future depends on it. I am incredibly honored to be the next Democratic nominee for TX-35,” said Caser.

Democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros spoke at the time "Vote out" Rally on February 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks at the “Get Out of the Vote” rally in San Antonio, Texas on February 12, 2022. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

“Together, we are taking our fight to the halls of Congress – to fight and distribute Medicare for all, to protect reproductive rights, to create better jobs and to fix our power grid,” he continued.

READ Also  Diplomats meet in Moscow and Berlin as Russian drills held

“Progressive policy is popular,” Caesar added. “And we’re going to pass them on to working families in Texas.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference in the US Capitol on June 16, 2021.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference in the US Capitol on June 16, 2021.

Caesar was backed by “Squad” leader Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY, one of the leading self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist members of Congress.

In contrast, Gauntlet has been thrown out for a competitive early runoff in Texas, with progressive Ocasio-Cortez-backed candidate Jessica Cisneros herself fighting “King of Laredo”, longtime blue dog rap Henry Queller, D-Texas.

The initial was a bloody one that saw the FBI raid Queller’s home as Cisneros sought to win the seat he lost to Congressman in 2020 by less than 2,700 votes.

READ Also  As Covid Cases Hit Record High in Tokyo, Can the Olympic Bubble Hold?

