Texas Eyes Laws to Limit Teaching Slavery in Classrooms

Each morning, schoolchildren in Texas recite an oath to their state that features the phrases, “I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state below God.”

Now, a flurry of proposed measures that might quickly turn out to be legislation would promote even higher loyalty to Texas in the state’s school rooms and public areas, as Republican lawmakers attempt to reframe Texas historical past classes and play down references to slavery and anti-Mexican discrimination which might be a part of the state’s founding.

The proposals in Texas, a state that influences college curriculums across the nation via its big textbook market, quantity to among the most aggressive efforts to management the instructing of American historical past. They usually come as practically a dozen different Republican-led states search to ban or restrict how the function of slavery and pervasive results of racism will be taught.

Idaho was the primary state to signal into legislation a measure that may withhold funding from colleges that train such classes. And lawmakers in Louisiana, New Hampshire and Tennessee have launched payments that may ban instructing in regards to the enduring legacies of slavery and segregationist legal guidelines, or that any state or the nation is inherently racist or sexist.