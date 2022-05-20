World

Texas former elementary school employee arrested after police find ‘inappropriate’ images at school

2 days ago
A former elementary school employee in Fresco, Texas, was arrested after police stated they discovered an “inappropriate” picture at a school.

In response to FOX 4 Dallas, Ruben Bustillos, 60, was charged with promoting, distributing or displaying dangerous substances to a minor.

The Frisco Police Division stated they made the arrests after receiving “inappropriate” images at an elementary school, however didn’t present particulars about which school or what sort of images have been discovered.

At the very least 135 academics have been charged with youngster sexual abuse this 12 months

(Frisco Police Division)

The Frisco Unbiased School District labored with the police division throughout the prison investigation that led to the arrest of Bustilos.

Anybody with details about the suspect is inspired to name the Frisco Police Division at (972) 292-6010.

