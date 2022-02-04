Texas fugitive accused of asphyxiating roommate by sitting on her arrested for manslaughter



A Texas fugitive accused of killing her roommate by sitting on her was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, according to police.

Gloria Ann Jordan, 41, is accused of sitting on Gloria Farmer on Nov. 21 until she suffocated, according to KAUZ-TV in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Police originally ruled Farmer’s death as caused by natural causes but reopened the investigation after a family friend mentioned concerns.

A third roommate later told investigators she hadn’t said anything because she was scared of Jordan but on the day of Farmer’s death Jordan had pushed Farmer to the ground in a chair, and sat on her chest with her hands on her forehead while praying. screamed that she couldn’t breathe, cops said.

The roommate said he tried unsuccessfully to pull Jordan off of her but she didn’t get up until Farmer stopped breathing, court documents, said, according to the station.

Farmer’s death was ruled mechanical asphyxia and a homicide.

Jordan told police that she had pushed Farmer onto the ground and straddled her in a “prayer” position. She is also accused of slamming another woman’s head into a wall repeatedly on Nov. 25 while shouting “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord.”

Police had offered a $ 1,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on a 150,000 bond, according to KAUZ.