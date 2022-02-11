World

Texas girl, 9, shot on way to grocery store with her family

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head Tuesday night during a possible road rage incident in Houston as her family of four was driving to a grocery store.

The family vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling on Southwest Freeway 59 just after 9 pm when a suspect in a GMC Denali pickup truck cut them off several times, the Houston Police Department said.

The suspect vehicle may have been racing with another vehicle, police said, Fox affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

Houston police officers responded to a gas station where they encountered a 9-year-old girl who had been shot in the head moments earlier while with her family inside a vehicle, authorities said.

Houston police officers responded to a gas station where they encountered a 9-year-old girl who had been shot in the head moments earlier while with her family inside a vehicle, authorities said.
(KRIV-TV)

The driver of the GMC got behind the Tahoe and someone opened fire and the girl was struck, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by the news outlet appears to show the family at a gas station. A woman is heard screaming and appears to try and flag someone down for help.

Minutes later, an ambulance arrives and takes the child to a hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

The shooting came weeks after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed while in a Harris County parking lot. Around the same time, a 16-year-old girl, identified as Diamond Alvarez, was shot to death while walking her dog in Houston.

On Feb. 2, Mayor Sylvester Turner unveiled the “One Safe Houston” plan to combat a rise in violent crime. The effort will focus on crime prevention, crisis intervention, partnerships with communities and youth outreach. The plan calls for more police officers on the streets through overtime and more police cadet classes.

Houston Police car

Houston Police car
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“Since the beginning of the year, our city has felt anything but safe,” Houston police chief Troy Finner said in a statement. “At times, we have felt like a city under siege because of a violent crime wave that is sweeping across the country and impacting us in Houston.”

