Texas GOP attorney general primary headed to May runoff after Paxton fails to top 50%

2 days ago
MCKINNEY, Texas – The crowded and flammable GOP primary race for the Texas attorney general is heading for a May runoff.

Two-term Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is nationally known for trying to legally support the 2020 presidential election results and who enjoys the support of former President Donald Trump, failed to get 50% of the vote in early Tuesday, he was forced into May. Runoff

“May 24 isn’t too far away. We haven’t won anything. Tomorrow we’ll start at zero,” Paxton told supporters Tuesday night as he admitted he was heading for a runoff.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to supporters on the early night of March 1, 2022 in McKinney, Texas.

Which GOP challenger Paxton will face is uncertain. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush was slightly ahead of former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman in the report, according to unofficial preliminary results.

Paxton, who has repeatedly sued President Biden’s administration over the past year, has shown his conservative record for GOP nomination.

But he has been repeatedly attacked by Bush, Guzman and his other main rival, Republican Louis Gohmart.

The Conservative Attorney General told his supporters that “the establishment, got what they wanted, they got me in the runoff.”

And looking at the runoff campaign, Paxton predicted that “a lot of money is going elsewhere … there are people who want to control this office.”

Paxton drew national attention to the unsuccessful Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit in the Supreme Court, which now seeks to overturn President Biden’s razor-thin victory over Trump in Keystone State, and to secure Biden’s Electoral College victory in a bid to address the then-President’s rally to the White House. Before the January 6 deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists.

But Paxton’s challengers targeted him less on his record and agenda and more on his political baggage.

Texas Land Commissioner and GOP Attorney General candidate George P. Bush joins volunteers in phone banking on the eve of Texas Elementary on February 28, 2022

Paxton was charged with securities fraud shortly after taking office in 2015 and has more recently come under FBI investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption from former top staff. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing in either case.

Asked about the ongoing federal investigation, Paxton told Gadget Clock on Monday that “I don’t know what they’re going to do. I can only tell you we were doing the right thing. We’re going to continue. The right thing.”

But Bush, the last member of the Bush political dynasty – which has produced two presidents, a vice president, a senator, two governors and a congressman for more than four generations – has consistently highlighted Paxton’s ethics since he began his challenge last June.

“We can’t take that risk,” Bush told Gadget Clock on the eve of the primary. “As Republicans, we have to go with someone who is above reproach and does not face criminal suspicion.”

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who is running for state attorney general, greets voters at the Texas Federation of Republican Women's Convention in San Marcos, Texas, in January 2022.

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who is running for state attorney general, greets voters at the Texas Federation of Republican Women’s Convention in San Marcos, Texas, in January 2022.
Paxton had the support of former President Donald Trump, who is extremely popular and influential with Republican voters in Texas and across the country. The former president, in a recent campaign ad, called Paxton “the attorney general who really showed the way. Someone who is brave and strong.”

“I think he’s [Trump] He made a mistake, which is why it was not clear to the people of Texas why he left the president with his own legal issues. “

Races have become increasingly volatile in recent weeks.

Paxton’s campaign came up last week with an ad targeting Guzman.

Guzman, pushing against the Attorney General’s team’s attack, complained that “why Paxton has a history of lying.” And he told Gadget Clock that “I am not surprised that he has lied to the people of Texas about me. It is frustrating.”

