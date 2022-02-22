Texas GOP candidate for Railroad Commission facing backlash for racy campaign ad: ‘It feels like slut-shaming’



A Republican candidate for Texas Railroad commissioner is getting some criticism for a controversial video showing him sitting on an oil rig half-naked.

Sara Stuggner, 37, posted the Super Bowl Sunday video. The ad, featuring a short-sleeved stunner, urges viewers to vote before the March 1 primary. A short snippet of the Sugarhill Gang’s “Apache” is playing in the background.

“They said I need money. I have other assets,” the caption read.

With nearly 15 years of experience as an oil and gas attorney, Stuggner is challenging Wayne Christian, who is in charge of an office that usually receives little attention.

Following his video, the San Antonio Express-News withdrew its approval, calling him “disrespectful.”

“We review social media, and Stuggner would never have liked us if the video had appeared before we recommended it,” read an editorial. “It is painful to withdraw a recommendation. But it is an opportunity to reaffirm our policy and expectations.”

Stuggner countered with the negative coverage of his video, comparing himself to Lady Godiva and comparing the criticism to “slat-shaming.”

In response to Express-News’ decision to revoke the approval, Stuggner said he had heard what the paper was waiting for him to say before making the decision.

“We have radiation in the water. But I wear very little where the line is drawn,” Stogner said in a Facebook post. He has repeatedly said that his anger has overshadowed the real issues he is campaigning for.

“I want to put on my clothes again and have a serious conversation,” Stogner told KENS 5 last week. “I want to talk about groundwater. I want to talk about flare-ups. I want to talk about wintering our infrastructure pipelines. But it’s annoying. It doesn’t have a clickbat.”

Gadget Clock reached out to Stuggner for further comment but did not return before publication.

Despite the name, the “Texas Railroad Commission” has not actually regulated railways since 2005. Today, the company oversees the state’s oil and gas industry

The commissioners faced a fresh investigation after a wave of power outages across the state last year amid unprecedented winter storms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.