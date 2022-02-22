Texas GOP clash: The clout of a Trump endorsement takes on the legacy of Bush family political dynasty



This is the clash of the Titans: the impact of support from former President Donald Trump for the Attorney General of Texas GOP Primary faces the legacy of the Bush family’s political dynasty.

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton has backed Trump, but his path to re-election has been a tough test against a rival who backed Trump but did not win the former president’s favor.

Paxton was appointed by George P., a two-term Texas land commissioner and the last member of the Bush political dynasty. Challenged by Bush – who has produced two presidents, a vice president, a senator, two governors and a congressman for more than four generations – as well as former judge and longtime representative Louis Gohmart (TX-01), a hard-core conservative Known and former state Supreme Court judge Eva Guzman.

All three challengers are running to the right of conservative Paxton, who is nationally known for filing a failed Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit in the Supreme Court that sought to overturn now President Biden’s razor-thin victory against Trump in Keystone State. The speech at the then-President’s rally to the White House was just before the January 6 deadly attack on the U.S. Capital by right-wing extremists aimed at disrupting the congressional credentials of Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Paxton has sued the Biden administration several times over the past year, including a lawsuit filed last week over the federal coronavirus mask mandate on interstate public transport, including airports and airports.

Paxton’s challengers have targeted him less on his record and his policies and more on his political baggage.

Paxton was charged with securities fraud shortly after taking office in 2015, and more recently came under investigation by the FBI into allegations by former top officials that he abused his office to help a wealthy donor. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing in either case.

Paxton’s Trump card could be, well, Trump. The former president is extremely popular and influential with Republican voters in Texas and across the country as he continues to play the role of kingmaker in GOP primaries and has repeatedly flirted with another White House running in 2024.

In a new ad for the Texas attorney general, Trump said of Paxton, “An attorney general who really showed the way. Someone who was brave and strong.”

Paxton also highlighted his criticism of the Biden administration over the border security crisis, including during an interview last week. Fox business

Paxton will have to stay in the top 50% in next week’s primary to avoid the May runoff.

“I think Paxton will be dragged into a runoff,” Matt McWeek, a veteran Texas-based GOP consultant, told Gadget Clock. “The question is how close he is to 50% and what that means for his ability to raise money in the next two months which leads to an early runoff in May.”

McCowack noted that “the challenge of the initial runoff is usually the lower voter turnout and more conservative. This could present a challenge for almost all other candidates because, regardless of Paxton’s problem, he is not seen as insufficiently conservative among our voters.”

Meanwhile, the GOP primary for the governor is also heating up.

He faced multiple primary rivals from the right as he ran for re-election, with GOP Gov. Greg Abbott showing off his conservative credentials.

“We will not allow these big-government socialists to destroy the state of Texas,” Abbott announced during the campaign when he bid for a third four-year term to run the country’s second most populous and second-largest state.

And targeting President Biden and his administration on the flammable issue of border security, Abbott urged supporters at a burger joint in San Antonio on Thursday that “the great state of Texas will step in and the government will act … Texas is now building our own border wall.”

Abbott is showing his conservative record on border security, crime and other issues that are of most concern to GOP voters, and he reminds them that he is backed by former President Donald Trump as he leaves the state early in a wide-ranging campaign. Voting – which started a week ago – before the March 1 primary, which is only eight days away

Political pundits and opinion polls suggest the governor should easily remove his initial hurdle and then face off against all-but-certain Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke in November – a former El Paso congressman who came close to ousting Sen. Ted Cruz. 2018 Senate election before failing to nominate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

In the Governorate primary, Abbott faced seven Republican rivals, including former Texas GOP Chair Allen West, former Florida Congressman and former state Sen. Don Huffins.

The governor has highlighted major conservative victories over voting and abortion restrictions over the past year that have pleased his party workers. And he has been spotlighting his efforts over the past year to strengthen security along the southern border of Lone Star State with Mexico.

As Gadget Clock first reported earlier this month, the issue was at the forefront and at the center of a TV ad for the governor’s closing primary campaign.

“Government Abbott has deployed national guards at the border to assist law enforcement. It has given us new powers to arrest intruders and increased prison powers to handle criminal arrests. Joe Biden should secure the border, but he will not,” said Sheriff Japata County. Ray del Bosque, which sits south of Laredo along the US-Mexico border, said in the ad.

“That’s why Governor Abbott is getting the job done,” Trent County Sheriff Bill Webborn, who includes Fort Worth, insisted at the end of the spot.

The governor praised Operation Lone Star, an effort he launched early last year, amid a wave of undocumented immigrants on the country’s southern border, to raise fears of alleged criminals and seize illicit drugs.

But the mission has been criticized by some Democrats and Republicans in reports of suicides, poor working conditions, mismanagement and pay issues among Texas National Guard soldiers sent to the border as part of the effort. West and Huffins have repeatedly blasted Abbott for his border missions as they target the conservative governor from the right.

Most surveys show that Abbott has a commanding lead over his rivals and is in the driver’s seat to avoid runoff.

“The primary contender for the best chance of forcing Abbott to runoff is former state senator Don Huffins, who has the money and the grassroots sincerity to compete statewide,” longtime Texas-based Republican strategist Brendan Steinhauser told Gadget Clock. “But Abbott’s $ 65 million battle book, high name ID, and high approval rating will make it difficult for Huffins to pick up the slack.”

McCowack added that Abbott “didn’t have to play any defense. He did everything right, and he kept his focus on Beto. And the fact that he was able to do that would tell you a lot about where that early race was.”