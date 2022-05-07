Texas Gov. Abbott mulls challenge to Supreme Court ruling requiring schools to teach illegal immigrants



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is considering a challenge to a 1982 Supreme Court decision to force public schools to teach illegal immigrant children because Texas and other border states face potential immigration growth.

Abbott commented on “The Joe Pags Show” on Wednesday about the end of the Title 42 public health order and the potential immigration wave that followed. The order has been used to expel most migrants at the border, and the DHS says it plans to have 18,000 migrants a day once the order expires.

A senior DHS official predicted that the removal of Title 42 would eventually lead to a border crossing.

But even before that order was suspended, the border crisis had taken a definite shape. More than 221,000 migrants were encountered in March alone, and that number is expected to rise in April.

Abbott has taken a number of dramatic steps, including increasing truck inspections and resettling migrants living in Washington DC in response to the ongoing immigration growth, and said Wednesday that the situation in the border state is “unacceptable.”

“It’s uncontrollable, and that’s why Texas is doing more than any other state that uses tools and tactics that no one has used before to secure our borders,” he said.

He told host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo that the number of immigrants crossing the border is also creating challenges for schools, as people from more than 150 countries speak many languages.

“It’s not just Spanish that teachers have to deal with these kids, it’s more than one language. And so the challenge in our public schools is tremendous,” he said.

He then suggested that the Texas Pillar v. Doc would be challenged, a 1982 lawsuit that resulted in a 5-4 decision to overturn a Texas law that sought to deny a student who was not “legally admitted” to a public school in the country.

“I think we’ll revisit that case and challenge that issue again because the costs are huge, and the times are different from when Player vs. Do was issued many decades ago,” the governor said.

Asked again at a news conference a day later about his remarks, Abbott said the federal government should pay for their education.

Republicans have been encouraged by a number of legal victories against the Biden administration on the immigration question, although a Pliers v. Do Challenge will not challenge the Biden policy but will challenge the Supreme Court ruling.

Recently, Texas Title 42 filed a lawsuit to block the lifting of a public health order. This case is different from a 21-state lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction on the order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.