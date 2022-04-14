Texas Gov. Abbott predicts Title 42 repeal will see more people enter state in one year than live in any of it



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that the ongoing border crisis, which has seen a surprising number of immigrants enter the United States from the south, will only escalate if President Biden follows plans to lift the Title 42 public health order next month.

Speaking at a groundbreaking event for the Texas Department of Public Safety Memorial, Abbott praised the agency for its extraordinary responsibility in dealing with the situation.

The second Texas bus dropped off immigrants near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC

“See what they have to deal with in an unprecedented fashion at the border,” Abbott said. He later mentioned that DPS had to catch illegal immigrants who were able to evade border patrol agents.

“We are living in one of the most extreme and urgent border crises in the history of the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “More than 1.6 million people have crossed the Texas border illegally in the last 15 months.”

Abbott noted that 1.6 million is more than the population of any Texas city except Houston, which was listed as 2.3 million people in the 2020 census estimates. The Republican governor warned that if Biden ends Title 42, “that number is only going to double or even triple.”

“What that means,” Abbott continued, “is that from May 23 next year, more people will come to the state of Texas than the largest city in the state of Texas. It’s a tremendous challenge for the state.

Abbott was aggressive in challenging the Biden administration, using buses to transport immigrants left in his state by federal authorities to Washington, D.C. So far, two buses have taken people – originally from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Colombia – to the country from Texas. In the capital.