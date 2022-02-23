Texas Gov. Abbott releases statement in support of 19 indicted Austin police officers



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Wednesday defending 19 Austin Police Department officers who were charged with criminal offenses by Progressive Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, a Democrat.

The Texas Republican said, “Last year, Austin set an all-time record for the number of murders. It’s no surprise that the number of murders has increased since Austin cut funding for law enforcement.” Statement . “In Texas, we do not slander or discredit our law enforcement officers. Instead, we support protecting our community from people who endanger and attack our community at the risk of their own lives and safety.”

The statement continued, “In 2020, Texas faced violent protests that ravaged our cities. In Austin, law enforcement officers protected the state capital from criminal attacks, protected Austin Police Department headquarters from violence, and cleared interstate closures.” Criminal activity has disrupted areas throughout the city. Many officers were physically assaulted while defending Austin. Those officers should be commended for their efforts, they should not be judged. Time will tell whether the allegations against the brave Austin police officers are political fraud. As governor, should I take action to release a police officer who has been wrongfully accused? “

Abbott’s statement blamed 19 Austin police officers from the Gerger office for their role in quelling the riots following the death of George Floyd in 2020, which left several protesters seriously injured.

Garza, who campaigned on the promise of a police trial, charged each officer with a first-degree criminal offense that carries a sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison.

During the unrest on May 30 and 31, 2020, more than a dozen officers were injured by protesters, including several officers who were hit by bottles, rocks, paint jars and frozen water bottles, which the mob threw at them. Some protesters were also injured in the benbag round, which was used by officers in accordance with the department’s policy to restore order.

Austin City Council last week approved two settlement agreements with protesters who were seriously injured in clashes between officers and protesters. According to KXAN .

Legal representation for officers and local police unions has claimed that those binbag rounds were flawed.

Attorney Doug O’Connell told Gadget Clock, “The department has issued an old and worn out binbag round for these officers.” “So instead of coming out as a soft bin bag they came out as a hard projectile … so you had rioters who were seriously injured by this binbag and it shouldn’t have happened but it’s not the fault of the officers, it’s the fault of the management.”

“This is probably a very religious personal injury case,” O’Connell added. “But it does not make the officers’ actions illegal or a criminal offense.”