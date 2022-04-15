Texas Gov. Abbott vows to continue truck inspections until Biden, Mexico move to secure border



Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vowed to continue truck inspections along the Texas-Mexico border until action is taken by both President Biden and Mexican officials to address the ongoing immigration crisis on the southern border.

Abbott spoke Wednesday when he signed a memorandum of understanding with the governor of Nuevo Leওn to see the closure of the Laredo bridge in exchange for what he called “enhanced border security measures” at entry ports and along the Rio Grande. Nuevo Leon.

“The implication is that the bridge from Nuevo Leone and Texas will be operational now, as long as Nuevo Leone executes this historic agreement, it will remain that way,” he said.

The Republican governor ordered trucks from Mexico to go through additional inspections and came as part of a series of measures to tackle the immigration crisis – including border governors living in Washington DC warning of the dangers of large-scale influx of immigrants. – as well as drugs like fentanyl – in the United States.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Tuesday that the waiting time had exceeded five hours and that commercial traffic had dropped by as much as 60%.

“Longer than average waiting times – and subsequent supply chain disruptions – are not related to CBP screening activities and are due to additional and unnecessary inspections conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at the behest of the Texas governor,” the CBP said in a statement.

The White House slammed Abbott, saying the measures were “affecting people’s jobs and the livelihoods of tough American families.”

“Governor Abbott’s unnecessary and unnecessary inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chain, delaying production, affecting jobs and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country,” said Press Secretary Jane. .

But Abbott pushed back, saying Texas had “surpassed a record number of illegal immigrants from Mexico to Texas with the help of the cartel.” He says he has been in contact with the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and all Mexican border governors.

“However, until these agreements are in place with those states, the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to inspect vehicles entering the United States from every Mexican state except Nuevo Leon.”

He then left the ball in White House court saying that “the ultimate way to end the frozen border is for President Biden to do his job and secure the border.”

“If you want relief from the stuck border, you have to call President Biden and ask him to maintain the Title 42 expulsion policy year after year,” he said, referring to the soon-to-be-expired public health order. “You have to ask President Biden to aggressively enforce the ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ policy. You have to call your members of Congress and insist that they hold the Biden administration accountable and you have to demand that President Biden enforce immigration laws that are already in place.” Passed by the US Congress, “he said.

He also called on those involved in the traffic jam to put pressure on Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and “co-operate with Texas to stop the flow of cartel activity from Mexico to Texas.”

“The blocked bridges can only end with the kind of cooperation we are demonstrating between Texas and Nuevo Leon,” he said.

